Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Beach replenishment underway in Mantoloking

Beach replenishment underway in Mantoloking

Beach Nourishment
August 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun beach replenishment operations in Mantoloking, New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Borough, the 16th beach replenishment campaign is starting behind 1229 Ocean Ave. Currently the beach is closed between Herbert and Downer, lifeguards from Downer have been moved to Princeton.

Once the contractor has pumped a pad site, most of the staged equipment will be moved. Until their pad site can be constructed equipment will be staged on the beach at the toe of the dune.

The plan is to pump south first maintaining one-thousand-foot sections of closures for safety. Once the contractor gets to the southern border they will be turning around and will begin pumping north back from the pipe behind 1229 Ocean Ave, proceeding to the Bay Head border.

The project is expected to take approximately 25 days to cover the entire town, with touch ups to the dune, dune fence and walkways where needed.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles