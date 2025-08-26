BREAKING NEWS: Asia’s largest trailing suction hopper dredgers hit the water

Back to overview
August 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Two ultra-large trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs), independently designed, developed and built in China, were launched in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, today.

photo courtesy of ZPMC

The TSHDs Tongjun and Junguang are each approximately 198 meters in length, with a maximum dredging depth of 120 meters.

Their maximum hopper capacity is equivalent to the volume of 18 standard swimming pools, making them the largest in Asia.

After the launching, the giants will undergo installation of dredging equipment and intelligent control systems.

The dredgers are scheduled to conduct sea trials and be commissioned by the end of this year.

