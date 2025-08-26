Back to overview
DEME delivers another strong performance

August 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

DEME Group today announced its half-year 2025 results, delivering strong performance across key business areas.

Photo courtesy of DEME

The company’s Dredging & Infra sector continued working on global capital dredging, maintenance, and major European infrastructure projects.

Europe continued to be DEME’s primary region, accounting for more than half of the company’s turnover (turnover grew 10% year-over-year to 2.1 billion euros).

DEME reported EBITDA of 464 million euros for the first half of 2025, representing a 35% increase compared to 345 million euros in the first half of 2024.

However, the Dredging & Infra order book is slightly lower than last year but remains healthy at over 3 billion euros, with continued strong tender activity indicating opportunities across various areas.

Operationally, the Dredging & Infra segment achieved several milestones. In Denmark, progress was made at the Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link project, with the first tunnel elements successfully floated up and transferred to a waiting basin. In France, civil works for the Port-La Nouvelle project continued, including the construction of quay walls and jetties.

In Europe, the dredging team continued maintenance work under several multi-year contracts and kicked off a number of new projects. In the UK, dredging and reclamation activities began and progressed well during the first half at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility, focused on deepening and widening the harbor and access channel.

Overseas, Dredging & Infra maintained a high activity-level in the Middle East. The team continued dredging and land reclamation works in Egypt on the Abu Qir 2 project, also deployed a cutter dredger in Abu Dhabi and made further progress on the dry earth moving activities in Saudi Arabia for the Oxagon Phase 2.

In Asia, Dredging & Infra strengthened its presence through ongoing port maintenance projects, while securing new contracts and additional scope for both maintenance and capital dredging.

In West Africa, maintenance dredging and land reclamation projects in Nigeria, Guinea, Gabon and Ivory Coast continued.

In Latin America, in Costa Rica, maintenance dredging works for the access channel and berth pockets of the Atlantic Terminal in the port of Moín were successfully completed whilst in Uruguay, maintenance dredging works for the Canal Martin Garcia continued.

Download the full half-year results report here.

