GLDD secures Regional Harbor Dredging Contract worth over $25M

August 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has won the FY26 South Atlantic Division (SAD) Regional Harbor Dredging Contract (RHDC), Contract 2.

According to the Department of Defense, the amount of this action is $26.8 million with a total cumulative face value of $27.7 million.

Work will be performed in Brunswick, Georgia; and Morehead City, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of April 15, 2026.

The goal of this contract is to maintain navigable waterways by performing dredging operations in designated harbor areas, ensuring safe and efficient maritime operations.

