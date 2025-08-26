Back to overview
Home Dredging Today MBCC OKs $3M grant for Chandeleur Island restoration project

MBCC OKs $3M grant for Chandeleur Island restoration project

Coastal Erosion
August 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Migratory Bird Conservation Council (MBCC) has approved a $3 million North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grant to Ducks Unlimited and partners for a coastal wetlands restoration project in Louisiana, targeting the restoration and enhancement of 5,000 acres of critical habitat in the Pontchartrain Basin.

photo courtesy of ducks.org

For more than 35 years, NAWCA has been the gold standard for wetlands conservation in North America,” said Ducks Unlimited CEO, Adam Putnam.

“Every dollar invested in the program is typically doubled or tripled by matching contributions, making it an incredible return on investment that benefits America’s hunters, migratory bird populations, and outdoor economy. This program maintains its success through consistent, bipartisan support from Congress and the Administration, and we’re ready to help turn this investment into habitat that will further sustain waterfowl populations.”

Louisiana’s coastal wetlands are not just environmental treasures, they’re the economic backbone of our region,” added Cassidy Lejune, Ducks Unlimited director of conservation programs in South Louisiana.

“These wetlands protect our communities from storms, support our fishing and petroleum industries and provide critical habitat for millions of migratory birds.”

Grant and partner funding will focus on restoration at Chandeleur Island, which has lost over 90% of its land area over the past century.

Led by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), this $360 million project is set to restore and enhance over 5,000 acres of beach, dune and back barrier marsh habitat at Breton National Wildlife Refuge, including protection of the northern Gulf of America’s most diverse seagrass beds.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles