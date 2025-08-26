MTCC wins Naivadhoo land reclamation deal

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
August 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has been awarded a contract for the HDh. Naivadhoo land reclamation and coastal protection works.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The $5.3 million project was awarded to the company today, during a meeting held with the people of Naivadhoo – as part of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s ongoing trip to the islands of HDh. Atoll.

According to local news, the Government has decided to reclaim seven hectares of land in Naivadhoo.

To protect this area, a 619-meter long revetment made of large rocks will be constructed. Additionally, a 45-meter long groyne will also be built using large rocks.

The agreement was signed by Construction Minister Dr. Abdullah Muttalib on behalf of the Construction Ministry, and MTCC Managing Director Ahmed Saudi, on behalf of MTCC.

