All set for Mounts Bay beach nourishment works

Beach Nourishment
August 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Great Ocean Road Authority has announced the start of annual beach nourishment works at Mounts Bay, Marengo, Victoria.

Photo courtesy of the Great Ocean Road

From tomorrow, August 28, beach nourishment works will commence at Mounts Bay as part of ongoing efforts to protect coastal infrastructure and natural values in the area.

Sand will be carefully sourced from areas south of Point Bunbury, Apollo Bay and placed at Mounts Bay to build up and stabilise the foreshore.

“We conduct regular beach nourishment along the coast and will continue to keep working to protect these beautiful areas from storm surges and high tides,” said Acting Climate Action and Resilience Manager, Rob Armstrong. Beach nourishment is proven to be a consistent and effective approach, acting as the first line of defence to shield the area from storm surges.

These works are designed to safeguard the roadway, essential underground services, and community assets from the impacts of ongoing erosion and severe weather events.

