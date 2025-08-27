Dredger Kawatiri returns from Whanganui Port due to strong winds

Back to overview
August 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After a challenging but worthwhile week working in Whanganui, Westport Harbor’s dredger Kawatiri is due to return to Westport today.

photo courtesy of Buller District Council

The Kawatiri left Westport for Whanganui on August 14 and arrived in port on August 15, working to a tight timeframe around the approaching whitebait season.

The crew spent the weekend preparing for mobilization as they awaited final parts for the new Bell pump to clear Customs and arrive onsite. Once the parts were received, the crew worked around the clock to weld and position the floating discharge line ready for deployment.

Buller District Council Group Manager Corporate Services, Paul Numan, said: “In the following days, building swell conditions and strong winds meant work plans had to be halted. Considerable tidal and river runs also produced some challenging conditions for the team.”

Despite these difficulties, the crew have had several productive days getting to grips with operating the new equipment and troubleshooting issues, such as pipe blockages, as they have arisen.

Unfortunately, due to the delayed start and approaching inclement weather in the middle of this week, the decision was made to cease operations short of the planned completion timeframe to allow sufficient time for the Kawatiri to safely return to Westport.

For Buller District Council, the time spent in Whanganui has been a valuable pilot exercise using the RIF-funded Bell pump and a number of valuable learnings will be taken forward for work both back in Westport and in other ports around New Zealand, the Council said.

Once the Kawatiri returns to Westport, we will continue to test the new equipment and determine its full capability prior to our return to Whanganui Port” concluded Mr Numan.

