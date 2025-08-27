GLDD to dredge East Rockaway Inlet in New York

Back to overview
Dredging
August 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has won a $14 million USACE contract for maintenance dredging of East Rockaway Inlet, New York.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Inlet was last dredged under the Operations and Maintenance Dredging Program in 2022, when crews removed approximately 171,840 cubic yards of sand, which was used in a beneficial manner as beach nourishment, placed along the Far Rockaway Beach shoreline.

This maintenance dredging campaign is expected to involve the removal of approximately 450,000 CY of sand, which will be also used in a beneficial manner as beach nourishment with placement along the Far Rockaway Beach shoreline.

The aim of the project is to alleviate the effects of shoaling and maintain the authorized project dimensions, thereby providing safe and economical use of the East Rockaway Inlet by commercial and recreational boating interests while providing beneficial use of the dredged material.

