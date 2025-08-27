Weeks Marine nets multi-million-dollar RHDC contract

Back to overview
Dredging
August 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District has awarded a awarded a multi-million contract to Weeks Marine of Covington, Louisiana, for the maintenance dredging of key regional harbors to support the nation’s economy and maintain national security.

Photo courtesy of Weeks Marine

According to the Army Corps, this is the first Regional Harbor Dredging Contract (RHDC) and has a base value of $38.4 million, with a total cumulative face value of $41.1 million.

The first RHDC contract covers dredging works in Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

The deadline to finish all maintenance dredging work under the Regional Harbor Dredging Contract is April 15, 2026.

