Bronx River Channel dredging contract goes to Donjon Marine

August 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District has awarded an $8.2 million contract to Donjon Marine for maintenance dredging of the Bronx River Federal Navigation Project.

Photo courtesy of Donjon Marine

The contract calls for the removal of approximately 200,000 CY of material, to a project depth of -10 feet plus one (1) foot overdepth MLLW, with placement at the Historic Area Remediation Site (HARS).

Maintenance dredging of the Bronx River Channel will be accomplished by a mechanical dredge with an environmental clamshell bucket, or similar. The work will be performed in Bronx, New York, with an estimated completion date of January 14, 2026.

Once complete, the dredging will alleviate the effects of shoaling, thereby assuring safe navigation and facilitating economical use of the Bronx River Channel by commercial interests.

