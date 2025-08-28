Back to overview
Home Dredging Today City of Stirling: Coastal protection works keep erosion at bay

City of Stirling: Coastal protection works keep erosion at bay

Coastal Erosion
August 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Over the winter months, the City of Stirling has been busy along the coast repairing and upgrading accessways and undertaking coastal protection works.

photo courtesy of stirling.wa.gov.au

Retaining at Hamersley Beach was improved with the innovative use of kyowa rock-bags.

Also, the retaining works around the Trigg Island (north) zig-zag access was undertaken, and the North Beach Jetty access ramp underwent some repairs that required craning a small digger onto the beach.

Erosion is the main coastal hazard impacting the City of Stirling coastline. 

In preparation for the Coastal Hazard Risk Management and Adaptation Planning (CHRMAP), the City consulted extensively with the community and stakeholders to identify high-priority assets and considerations for its coastline.

The CHRMAP provides strategic guidance for coordinated, integrated and sustainable land use planning and management and is a long-term plan that informs the City’s future decision.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles