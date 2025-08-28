Back to overview
Dutch Dredging signs two dredging contracts in New Zealand

Dredging
August 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dutch Dredging signed two major contracts in Wellington today. One concerns the extension and expansion of dredging maintenance for a consortium of New Zealand ports. The other oversees a channel deepening in the Port of Tauranga.

photo courtesy of Dutch Dredging

The maintenance contract for the ports is an extension of the 10-year contract signed in 2016, through 2037.

In addition to Tauranga, Timaru, Taranaki, and Lyttelton, Gisborne and Nelson have now also joined the partnership.

The contract, worth approximately EUR33 million, will be executed by Dutch Dredging’s local team and undertaken with the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Albatros.

Besides this project, Dutch Dredging will also be working in Tauranga to further deepen the channel, making it accessible to vessels with a deeper draft.

This work – which will last for approximately a year – will be carried out in collaboration with a local partner and has a value of approximately EUR30 million.

