Fort Myers Beach renourishment complete

Fort Myers Beach renourishment complete

August 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Town of Fort Myers Beach (FL) has announced the completion of offshore dredging works for the Estero Island Shore Protection Project.

Photo courtesy of the Fort Myers Beach

The beach renourishment project addressed nearly 7 miles of critically eroding shoreline along Estero Island. It involved dredging approximately 1 million cubic yards of sand from offshore sources to rebuild an engineered beach, which will be followed by the installation of dune vegetation to enhance storm resilience and ecosystem health.

“Completing the Beach Renourishment Project marks a major milestone in our recovery and resilience as a community,” stated Town Manager Will McKannay. “This project not only restores our shoreline for residents and visitors to enjoy, but it also strengthens our natural defenses against storms and coastal erosion.”

The newly fortified shoreline enhances safety for coastal properties, expands recreational beach space, and contributes to long-term sand retention and erosion protection.

Dune plantings, which will begin in the coming weeks as part of the funded project, will further strengthen natural defenses against storms and provide critical habitat for native species.

