Modular living quarters for dredging barge

August 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Manufacturer of modular structures, Armoda has announced the successful completion of custom fiberglass modular living quarters for a dredging barge.

Photo courtesy of Armoda

This single-lift structure was engineered to provide comfortable, functional, and durable accommodations for personnel operating in challenging marine environments.

The custom structure, measuring 36 ft wide by 32 ft long by 12 ft high, was installed as a single-lift module on a customer-supplied 180 ft by 55 ft barge.

The package includes three bedrooms, each designed to sleep four crew members with individual bathrooms, an office with a connected bathroom, a fully equipped galley and dining area and a laundry facility.

This design prioritizes functionality and comfort for the 12-person crew and accommodates additional onboard personnel.

Tim Murphy, vice president, Armoda, said, “This is a prime example of Armoda’s expertise in engineering innovative, high-quality modular solutions tailored to our client’s unique needs.”

Unlike traditional modular accommodations that require multiple units assembled onsite, Armoda designed this package as a single-lift structure.

This approach streamlines installation by reducing the need for numerous connection points and linking modules while minimizing onboard assembly time.

The entire structure is tied into the barge’s existing water, sewer and electrical systems and the fiberglass design reduces corrosion risks and decreases weight compared to steel alternatives, making it ideal for marine environments and coastal operations.

