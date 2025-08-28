Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Van Drew, USACE and DEP team up to protect South Jersey shore

Van Drew, USACE and DEP team up to protect South Jersey shore

Beach Nourishment
August 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Congressman Van Drew said that he held a productive meeting yesterday with mayors from Cape May, Atlantic, and Ocean Counties, along with leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), to discuss both immediate and long-term solutions to protect South Jersey’s beaches.

photo courtesy of Congressman Jeff Van Drew

Yesterday, we had a very important meeting focused on keeping our beaches strong and secure,” said Congressman Van Drew. “In the long term, I will be introducing legislation to make sure there is permanent and reliable funding for beach projects all across the country. This will give our towns the stability they deserve and help keep costs down. I will also be meeting with the dredging industry to push for lower costs for projects, and we are moving forward with my Hot Spot Erosion Mitigation Law, which is already being piloted in Atlantic City to keep sand on the beaches while saving money for our communities.

Avalon is deeply grateful to Congressman Van Drew for taking a leadership role on both short and long-term solutions to beach funding issues and future resiliency for coastal regions of the United States,” added Mayor John McCorristin of Avalon.

“Congressman Van Drew has delivered millions of dollars to support Avalon on prior projects, as he always stands tall for our community and our district. We are excited to support his goal of long-term sustainability for beach stabilization and new approaches that will protect Avalon and other communities in the future.”

Beach erosion is not just a Brigantine issue. It’s a challenge up and down the Jersey Shore.

By working together with our Congressman, the Army Corps, the DEP, and our neighboring towns, we can move toward smarter, long-term solutions that protect our residents, our homes, and our way of life,” concluded Mayor Vince Sera of Brigantine.

