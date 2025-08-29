Back to overview
Components arrive for Tuttle Creek water injection dredging

Components arrive for Tuttle Creek water injection dredging

Dredging
August 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Components for the water injection dredge project at Tuttle Creek have been arriving throughout the week and assembly of the barge is well underway.

photo courtesy of USACE

This first-of-its-kind pilot project requires custom-built equipment.

According to Tuttle Creek Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the dredging is expected to begin on September 17th and last 10 days.

During the dredging work, releases from the stilling basin (tubes) will be approximately 2000 cfs.

The water injection dredging pilot project, a collaboration with the Kansas Water Office, will test technology that may have potential to help maintain Tuttle Creek Reservoir’s current storage capacity.

Sedimentation has significantly reduced the lake’s storage, displacing 438 million cubic yards of storage and impacting flood control, water supply and recreation.

