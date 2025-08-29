Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on Lido Key Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project

Spotlight on Lido Key Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project

Dredging
August 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

In the last 5 years, the shoreline of Lido Key Beach has suffered significant erosion as a result of several hurricanes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, said.

photo courtesy of USACE

Integrity of upland infrastructure, businesses and homes, have been impacted, along with the environmental health of the coastline and its recreational access.

We, along with our partners at the City and County of Sarasota are very excited to begin rehabilitation of the Lido Key Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction (HSDR) Project as a strategic investment in coastal resilience, public safety, and natural resource preservation,” USACE said.

“Our Coastal Storm Risk Management Team at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District takes great pride in safeguarding Florida’s coastline with efficiency.”

Through regularly scheduled maintenance dredging of the New Pass navigation channel with beneficial placement of the dredged material within the Lido Key HSDR project, USACE plans to make the channel more safely navigable.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles