Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Sussex Wildlife Trust launches legal action to stop dumping at Beachy Head West MCZ

Sussex Wildlife Trust launches legal action to stop dumping at Beachy Head West MCZ

Dredging
August 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Sussex Wildlife Trust is challenging the decision by the Marine Management Organization (MMO) to allow Brighton Marina to keep dumping dredged sediment in Beachy Head West Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ), an activity that should not be allowed in a protected area.

photo courtesy of Chris Ward MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven fb

Our legal action exposes the current inadequate protection given to marine protected areas. If 100,000 tons of dredged spoil can be dumped annually in a designated Marine Conservation Zone, it’s clear these areas are protected in name only,” the Trust said.

“Beachy Head West MCZ is a nationally important wildlife hotspot, home to Short-snouted Seahorse, Blue Mussel beds and a unique chalk reef. Dumping dredged sediment in this protected area is impacting the sensitive chalk reef and harming its wildlife.”

Brighton Marina’s application for a renewed license to continue dumping dredged spoil into Beachy Head West MCZ was approved by the MMO in May this year.

Despite strong objections, the MMO granted permission for the continued dumping of 100,000 tons of dredged spoil into Beachy Head West every year, for the next ten years.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles