HR Wallingford Dredging Management Course coming in October

September 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

HR Wallingford has announced new dates for the dredging management course, which will be taking place on 1-2 October 2025 at the company’s offices in Oxfordshire.

Photo courtesy of HR Wallingford

This two-day course provides an introduction to the subject of dredging and will assist those who are responsible for commissioning and managing dredging contractors and those who regulate dredging.

HR Wallingford expert tutors will provide an overview of the environmental aspects of dredging, the latest technology and equipment that apply to dredging and the management of dredged material.

Delegates will explore multiple aspects of a dredging project and the topics covered include:

  • Introduction to dredging and currently used terminology.
  • Description of the different types of dredging equipment.
  • Design of dredging works (capital-maintenance, marine-riverine).
  • Modelling of dredging operations.
  • Dredging optimization.
  • Environmental aspects to consider during dredging.
  • Licensing, consents and key stakeholders identification.
  • Environmental monitoring of the dredging operations.
  • Dredging contract types.
  • Project implementation and management.
  • Avoidance of common disputes.

For registration and more information about the course, please visit the HR Wallingford website.

