Home Dredging Today Unalaska Bay dredging wraps up ahead of schedule

Unalaska Bay dredging wraps up ahead of schedule

Dredging
September 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Unalaska will host the completion ceremony of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Unalaska Bay Channel Dredging Project tomorrow.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, this project improves marine access to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor by increasing navigational efficiency and safety in the region.

Also, the dredging work provided a 600 ft. x 600 ft. one way channel at a depth of -58 MLLW through a shallow bar in Iliuliuk Bay.

This shallow bar previously prevented deeper drafting vessels from safely passing over the bar without lightering, discharging ballast water, light loading cargo or fuel, and awaiting favorable wave and tidal conditions, the City said.

The project was awarded in July 2024 to J.E. McAmis of Chico, California.

Dredging of 172,000 cubic yards began in June 2025 and was successfully completed ahead of schedule in August 2025.

