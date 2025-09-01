Back to overview
VIDEO: Hall builds new access channel in Niutao, Tuvalu

VIDEO: Hall builds new access channel in Niutao, Tuvalu

Dredging
September 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

With one of Tuvalu’s remote outer islands, Niutao, lacking much-needed docking facilities, Hall Contracting has been busy constructing a new access channel, navigational aids, a boat ramp, a wharf and a passenger terminal building.

photo courtesy of Hall

The people of Niutao rely heavily on maritime transport for receiving goods and accessing essential services, so we’re thrilled to be delivering this crucial infrastructure, which will enable safe and efficient ship-to-shore operations for the community,” Hall said.

Check out the video below to see how this exciting project is progressing:

View on Youtube.
