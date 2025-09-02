Boskalis gears up for beach nourishment works at Pevensey

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
September 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis is gearing up for the shingle replenishment works in the Pevensey Bay area between Langney Point and Cooden, mainly to the immediate east of Sovereign Harbor.

photo courtesy of Southsea Coastal Scheme

According to Boskalis, the shingle will be delivered by the hopper dredger Sospan Dau

The vessel will sail from the dredge area at Owers Bank to the recharge area in Pevensey Bay, adjacent to Sovereign Harbor.

photo courtesy of premiermarinas.com

The delivery will take place from approximately two hours before high tide (HW) until one hour after each highwater, Boskalis said.

This very important dredging program is set to begin on or around Sunday, September 7.

The duration of the project is weather dependent, but this work is expected to be completed within three weeks.

