Leask Marine supports dredging operations at Ardersier Port

September 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Leask Marine is supporting New Wave Solutions and Haventus with marine dredging operations at Ardersier Port.

photo courtesy of Leask Marine

According to Leask, the scope of work involved 24/7 general dredging assistance, anchor handling, and floating line handling. 

This marks the second consecutive season that Leask Marine has delivered a wide range of dredging activities at the port, further supported by our on-call diving team, ready to provide rapid backup whenever needed,” Leask said.

Once completed, Ardersier is set to play an important role in enabling the deployment of offshore wind projects at the pace and scale needed to support energy security, meeting net zero targets and ultimately helping to lower the cost of power to consumers and industry.

The 450-acre site is accessed via an initial >650 meters of quay, with a further 1 kilometer of quay development forming the centrepiece of the site’s future expansion.

The facility will be key to deploying offshore wind projects over the next decade and an important enabler  to Scotland achieving net zero by 2045.

