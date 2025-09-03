EXCLUSIVE: Land reclamation in full swing at Dekheila Port, Alexandria

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
September 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The land reclamation works are moving forward at the Eastern Basin of Dekheila Port, Alexandria.

photo courtesy of Abdalla Ali LinkedIn

This capital development project is being conducted with the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Rio, owned by Group De Cloedt.

In a strategic effort to enhance its trade and energy sectors, Egypt awarded a concession contract earlier this year for the construction, development, management, and operation of a new marine and land-based liquid and gaseous bulk terminal at Dekheila Port. 

This significant investment, fully funded by Egyptian capital, totals $660 million across all project phases.

The terminal is expected to begin its first commercial operations in 2027, initially handling 350,000 tons annually, with plans to expand capacity to 4 million tons per year.

Group De Cloedt specializes in aggregates (marine sand and gravel, quarry materials), dredging (sea and canals), environment and logistics (bulk carriers, barges) and offers a large variety of services from maintenance dredging works to soil remediation and beach replenishments.

