Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Maverick Constructors LLC wins Cameron Parish dredge material contract

Maverick Constructors LLC wins Cameron Parish dredge material contract

Dredging
September 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maverick Constructors LLC from Opelousas, Louisiana, has won a $9.8 million firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the Calcasieu River and Pass Dredged Material Management Plan.

photo courtesy of maverickconstructors.com

Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of October 30, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2023 construction (Corps of Engineers) civil funds in the amount of $9,800,875 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, is the contracting activity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles