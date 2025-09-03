Back to overview
Home Dredging Today

Network Rail partners with WSP to improve planning for coastal erosion

Coastal Erosion
September 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Network Rail and supplier WSP are working together to create a framework to improve the railway’s readiness for – and resistance to – potential floods and coastal erosion.

photo courtesy of networkrailmediacentre.co.uk

Climate change has led to an increase in disruption from extreme weather over the last five years, with the worst year for flooding – 2023/24 – seeing more than 1,200 incidents recorded on the railway. Last year also saw significant disruption from floods thanks to Storm Bert in particular, NR said.

That trend is only expected to increase.

Network Rail’s industry weather response director, Lisa Angus, said: “When our railway was built between 200 and 150 years ago, engineers chose the most level routes they could, usually along rivers or the beach, cut into hillsides or raised on embankments made of whatever material was nearby.

“This means our railway is often the lowest part of the landscape, providing an accidental drainage channel, or sits just above water level. In addition, railway embankments were never designed to be flood defenses, and are not classed as such, but they often still act that way for communities.”

“Climate change means those weaknesses are becoming a greater problem and we need a new approach to tackle flooding, not on our own but as part of the country’s critical infrastructure.”

The Flood and Coastal Risk Management Framework being created with partners WSP is set to bring a level of standardization and greater knowledge of potential problems across the network.

