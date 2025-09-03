USACE awards $2.5M Fernandina Harbor dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
September 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has awarded a $2.5 million contract to Curtin Maritime Corp. for maintenance dredging works in Fernandina Harbor.

Photo courtesy of Robert Collaro/Curtin Maritime

According to the DoD, the project involves maintenance dredging of the Fernandina Harbor Cut-1 station 0+00 through Cut-6 station 9+00 and Turning Basin.

The excavated material will be transported to and placed in the Fernandina Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS).

Fernandina Harbor is located at the Florida-Georgia state lines, near the City of Fernandina Beach. The purpose of the project is to provide safe navigation within the federal channel.

Dredging of the Channel and Turning Basin is to take place outside of the December 15 through March 31 historical seasonal window.

