Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Routine maintenance dredging kicks off at Fishing Boat Harbor

Routine maintenance dredging kicks off at Fishing Boat Harbor

Dredging
September 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Routine maintenance dredging has started at the Fishing Boat Harbor (FBH), Mid West Ports Authority said.

photo courtesy of Mid West Ports Authority

To ensure the safety of our community Lives Beach will be closed for the duration of the Project due to the close proximity of the dredge to the beach. The beach will reopen mid-November,” the Ports Authority said.

The FBH dredging project will remove naturally accumulated sediment and maintain safe vessel access for commercial, recreational, and tourism operations.

According to the Ports Authority, during this project:

• Dredged sand will be temporarily stored on Pages Beach,

• It will then be transported in stages to nourish local beaches and support coastal protection,

• Public access to part of Pages Beach will be limited for safety.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles