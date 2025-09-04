Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Bird acquires Canada’s largest dredging company for $82.3 million

Bird acquires Canada’s largest dredging company for $82.3 million

Dredging
September 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bird Construction Inc. has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement under which they will acquire Fraser River Pile & Dredge (FRPD) for estimated aggregate consideration of $82.3 million.

photo courtesy of frpd.com

The Transaction, pending relevant regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2025.

FRPD is expected to be a catalyst for future growth, similar to our prior acquisitions. The addition of unique self-perform capabilities to Bird’s already extensive portfolio of operating locations provides Bird with a more comprehensive platform to support larger-scale projects for public and private clients across Canada. FRPD’s marine infrastructure, land foundation and dredging expertise complement Bird’s deep expertise in delivering complex construction projects across our three verticals of Industrial, Infrastructure and Buildings,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird.

The acquisition by Bird is a pivotal part of FRPD’s nearly 115-year journey, as we combine our service offerings with a company that has been a driving force behind shaping the Canadian landscape for over 100 years,” added Sarah Clark, President and CEO of FRPD.

Headquartered in New Westminster, BC, FRPD is Canada’s oldest and largest privately-owned marine construction, land foundation and dredging company with substantial self-perform capabilities. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles