Dredging starts at Colgate Creek

September 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging has begun at Colgate Creek, Maryland Environmental Service said.

photo courtesy of Maryland Environmental Service

This project will remove approximately 162,000 cubic yards of sediment, allowing better access to the recently renovated berths at Dundalk Marine Terminal.

Jerry Bishop of J.F. Brennan Company led MES staff, including Deputy Director Sandy Hertz, on a hands-on tour of the Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility yesterday, where they observed a demonstration of the geo-tube dewatering process.

The dredged material will fill the geo-tubes, along with an environmentally safe polymer to bind the solids, allowing dewatering to occur through the fabric, creating much drier material ready for other uses.

