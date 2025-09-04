Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging wraps up along Yarra River

Dredging wraps up along Yarra River

Dredging
September 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging is now complete along the lower Yarra River to provide better boating access to a pair of publicly-accessible berths, Better Boating Victoria (BBV) said.

photo courtesy of BBV

The completion of dredging at Collins Landing and Yarra’s Edge marina by the City of Melbourne is all thanks to a previous round of our Recreational Boating Grants, which reinvest vessel rego and licence fees into projects,” BBV said.

Nearly 11,000 cubic meters of sediment was removed as part of the project.

Depth was improved to about 2.5 meters at both spots using a suction cutter dredger via a barge, said BBV.

Collins Landing provides short-term berthing is on the north side of the Yarra while Yarra’s Edge provides bookable overnight berthing just across the river.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles