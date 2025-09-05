Back to overview
VIDEO: Digging into issue on everyone's mind – Dredging, by Congresswoman Scholten

VIDEO: Digging into issue on everyone’s mind – Dredging, by Congresswoman Scholten

Dredging
September 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

West Michigan Congresswoman Hillary Scholten has just released on her YouTube channel this very interesting video, named ‘Digging into the issue on everyone’s mind – Dredging’.

photo courtesy of Rep. Hillary Scholten fb

Dredging our harbors, rivers, and lakes keeps our ports and shipping routes clear to use and allows the flow of commerce to run smoothly. It’s crucial for the Grand Haven Inner Harbor in my district, which generates $88.8 million in economic impact and supports hundreds of jobs,” said Congresswoman Scholten.

Here is this week’s episode of Straight Talk With Scholten:

View on Youtube.
