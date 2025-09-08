Climate resilience works take shape across Cairns

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
September 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

New works to future-proof critical assets from extreme weather in the Cairns community have reached significant milestones with the soon to be completed coastal protection upgrades at Clifton Beach and the commencement of the Casuarina Street Bridge reconstruction – two critical projects supported by the Albanese Government, Assistant Minister for Emergency Management, Josh Wilson, said.

photo courtesy of Cairns Regional Council, Paul Morgan

Through the Albanese Government’s Coastal and Estuarine Risk Mitigation Program, $1 million has been invested in a Cairns Regional Council led project at Clifton Beach which includes new breakwaters to protect this area against severe erosion caused by storm surges and cyclones.

Also, the $25.4m reconstruction of the Casuarina Street Bridge at Holloways Beach to permanently restore access to properties cut off from the 2023 floods has begun.

The Albanese Government is committed to helping Queenslanders to reduce exposure to climate risks while building more resilient communities in the face of convergent and increasingly severe weather events,” said Wilson.

“The incredible natural environment in Cairns makes it a special place to live. But the community faces the high risk of natural disasters – from flooding to bushfires – and we have to prepare for worsening conditions due to climate change. These works are part of the extensive work the Albanese Government is undertaking with all states and territories, and with local government, in disaster-prone areas like Cairns.”

A total of 34 projects were approved for funding including 10 projects in Queensland worth $12,915,439 million (including $8,382,598 million in Australian Government funding).

