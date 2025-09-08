Back to overview
Kawatiri Dredge Master resigns after seven years, Westport project continues

Kawatiri Dredge Master resigns after seven years, Westport project continues

Dredging
September 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Buller District Council announced this morning the resignation of Dredge Master Steve Christieson, who has led the operation of the dredger Kawatiri for over seven years. Council also added that dredging in the Westport basin, funded through the RIF program, will continue as planned with the existing crew.

photo courtesy of Buller District Council

During his time, Steve has played a key role in restoring the Kawatiri to a well-maintained, fully crewed vessel, ensuring her seaworthiness and positioning her firmly for future assignments, the Council said. 

Paul Numan, Group Manager Corporate Services, acknowledged Steve’s contribution.

Steve has left a legacy that we can build upon. His vision for how the Kawatiri fits into New Zealand’s dredging landscape, combined with his steadfast commitment to vessel safety and crew welfare, has been invaluable. We are grateful for his support and expert advice, and we wish him all the very best for the future,” said Numan.

According to the Council, Steve has also offered to assist with the Westport work as needed, ensuring continuity for the project.

