UKD Seadragon breathing sustainability into dredging (VIDEO)

September 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The UKD Seadragon, a Damen Shoalbuster 2711 WID (Water Injection Dredger) is breathing sustainability into dredging.

Damen recently delivered the vessel specially modified to meet the requirements of the client. It features a highly efficient, low emission, IMO Tier III compliant diesel-electric propulsion system.

The Water Injection Method is highly productive and, with UK Dredging carefully scheduling its operations, nature does half the work – carrying the sediment away on the tide.

What’s more, UKD Seadragon uses a fully electric Damen E-DOP submersible dredge pump to supply water to WID operation – ensuring no risk of hydraulic oil entering the water.

