Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME’s TSHD Breughel busy in Togo

DEME’s TSHD Breughel busy in Togo

Dredging
September 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Breughel is currently operating at the Lomé Container Terminal (LCT) in Togo, a strategic port facility jointly owned by MSC Shipping and China Merchants Ports Holding.

photo courtesy of DEME

The scope of the project includes both maintenance and capital dredging of the basin, turning basin, and access channel to ensure optimal navigability and operational efficiency.

For decades, the company has been shaping and maintaining port infrastructure across Africa.

Today, we remain active across the continent with ongoing dredging projects in, among others, Nigeria, Guinea, Gabon, and Ivory Coast,” DEME said.

LCT is located on the Gulf of Guinea and ideally positioned to serve as a transshipment hub for the West African coast.

The terminal serves as a gateway to the landlocked countries of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso and to the northern areas of Nigeria.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles