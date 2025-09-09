EXCLUSIVE: Egypt in talks with DEME on port development, green energy ventures

Back to overview
Business development
September 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Egyptian Investment Minister, Hassan El-Khatib, held talks with DEME Group in Brussels yesterday to discuss expanding the company’s projects in Egypt, including the development of Gargoub Port and new green energy ventures.

photo courtesy of Egyptian Ministry of Investment

DEME, which specializes in dredging, marine construction, land reclamation and renewable energy projects, is studying further investments in Egypt aimed at transforming Gargoub on the Mediterranean into a global hub for production and exports to the European Union.

According to the Egyptian Government Agency State Information Service (SIS), the meeting also covered potential projects in solar energy, green hydrogen, and renewable-based fertilizer production aligned with the EU’s new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Financing options through European institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), were also discussed.

