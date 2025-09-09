Back to overview
Home Dredging Today HAROPA strengthens its dredging strategy by joining CEDA

HAROPA strengthens its dredging strategy by joining CEDA

Dredging
September 9, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

HAROPA PORT has joined the Central Dredging Association (CEDA), the leading international network for dredging professionals in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Photo courtesy of Samuel Salamagnon/HAROPA PORT

With nearly 6 million cubic meters of sediments dredged every year, the port is committed to innovation and best practices in this key area.

By becoming a member of CEDA, the port gains access to a unique community of experts and resources. This membership will allow HAROPA to:

  • build connections with a qualified international network,
  • access studies and publications to keep up with the latest innovations;
  • enable its teams to receive training through specialized conferences and workshops.

Joining CEDA is a key milestone for the port: it promotes better integration within the international dredging community, encourages the sharing of best practices, and paves the way for new collaborations.

Maintaining navigable waterways and promoting circular economy

Dredging is an essential mission for HAROPA PORT: it ensures safe and efficient maritime access for ships. Beyond maintenance, the port focuses on making use of dredged sediments.

HAROPA PORT is actively developing innovative solutions to reuse dredged sediments. These initiatives contribute to the circular economy, with practical applications.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles