Etermar completes work on Ponta Delgada breakwater

Etermar completes work on Ponta Delgada breakwater

Breakwater Construction
September 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After two years of continuous work, Etermar – Engenharia S.A. has successfully completed the reinforcement of the Ponta Delgada breakwater in Portugal.

photo courtesy of Etermar

For this job, over 6,000 concrete blocks were installed to strengthen this key infrastructure, ensuring long-term protection for the port and the community it serves.

At the heart of the operation was the Liebherr Group LR 1700 crawler crane – a machine that combines the mobility and flexibility of a 600-tonne class crane with the capacity and stability of a 750-tonne unit.

Its reach and lifting power were critical to safely placing the massive units in challenging marine conditions, said Etermar.

With this chapter closed, the LR 1700 is now on its way to the largest single marine project ever underway in Portugal: the new Port of Lajes das Flores.

