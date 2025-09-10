Flooding in Benguet: Government of La Trinidad asks President for help

Back to overview
Flood Mitigation
September 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The municipal government of La Trinidad, Benguet, has formally asked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to intervene in the town’s worsening flooding problem, which local officials attribute to “problematic flood control” infrastructure.

photo courtesy of DPWH Regional Office III

We hope that the President can help us with an immediate solution because the flooding has cost the municipality a lot and it continues to threaten the livelihood of our people,” Mayor Roderick Awingan said.

He said the municipal council has recently adopted Resolution 266-2025 urging the President to include in the audit and performance review of flood control projects the Phase III of the Bolo Creek Flood Control Project implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Benguet First District Engineering Office.

The mayor earlier ordered the immediate repair and dredging of canals leading to Bolo Creek, but these efforts proved insufficient.

According to the Philippine News Agency, information from the municipal engineering office indicates that the portion where Bolo Creek meets the Balili River was fitted with a drainage facility that is too narrow compared to the creek’s size, creating a bottleneck that causes floods.

