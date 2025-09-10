Manson returning to complete maintenance dredging at Channel Islands

Back to overview
Dredging
September 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, in coordination with Manson Construction and the County of Ventura, is returning to complete the maintenance dredging at Channel Islands Harbor.

Photo courtesy of USACE

During the winter 2025 dredge cycle, Manson was able to dredge about 900,000 cubic yards out of 1.6 million cubic yards.

USACE plans to dredge the remaining quantities and increase the total cumulative dredge amount to between 2.2 and 2.5 million cubic yards.

Dredged material is hydraulically pumped from Channel Islands and transported about one mile south, where it is placed onto Hueneme Beach. The placement of beach-quality material provides shoreline protection to downcoast beaches.

Dredging operations are scheduled to begin in early October and may extend through February 2026. The project is a 24/7 operation; however, the use of heavy equipment on Silver Strand Beach is restricted to between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

