New $212M World Bank program to protect Indian coastline

Coastal Erosion
September 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a new program yesterday to support coastal communities in India by protecting and conserving ecosystems.

photo courtesy of World Bank

India has a long-running coastline of more than 11,000 kilometers with one-third of the coastline vulnerable to erosion and extreme climate events.

Around 250 million people depend on coastal areas for their homes and livelihoods in sectors like fisheries, transport, and tourism.

The coastline also provides habitats for 18,000 known species of flora and fauna offering vital economic opportunities and sources of livelihood for coastal communities.

The $212.64 million Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (SHORE) Project is part of the umbrella $850 million SHORE Program which will address challenges faced by coastal communities in India.

The Project is set to support Tamil Nadu and Karnataka implement their coastal zone management plans by helping 100,000 people through enhanced knowledge, skill development and by leveraging funds for government agencies and local communities. 

The Project will help to conserve 30,000 hectares of seascapes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through planting of mangroves, restoration of sand dunes in combination with green and grey infrastructure such as breakwaters where necessary. 

