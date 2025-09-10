Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port Hedland dredging campaign starting next week

Port Hedland dredging campaign starting next week

Dredging
September 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) is gearing up for the upcoming dredging of the Port Hedland and Ashburton.

Photo courtesy of Pilbara Ports

In their latest update, Pilbara Ports advised the Port Hedland and Onslow communities that dredging activity will take place at the following locations:

  • Port of Port Hedland from 15 September until early-October;
  • Port of Ashburton from early to mid-October to late-October.

PPA officials also reminded recreational boat users to always maintain a safe distance from dredging activities.

Pilbara Ports has been undertaking regular maintenance dredging of the Port Hedland since 1977 in order to maintain safe navigation within the port.

This year’s campaign, to be conducted by the hopper dredger Nile River, includes removal of over 500,000m3 of sediment from the two waterways.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles