Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Congressman Harris welcomes funding for the Army Corps new dredging vessel

Congressman Harris welcomes funding for the Army Corps new dredging vessel

Dredging
September 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Congressman Andy Harris has announced that the House-passed FY26 Energy & Water Appropriations Act will secure $50 million for a new shallow-draft dredging vessel to maintain navigation channels along the East Coast.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to him, the funding addresses urgent shoaling concerns that threaten safety and economic activity in Maryland’s waterways.

“I was proud to lead a bipartisan coalition of 15 members of Congress from coastal states and districts to secure this $50 million investment to build a new dredging vessel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Congressman Harris.

For years, addressing critical dredging projects like the Ocean City Inlet has been slowed by the poor condition of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dredge Currituck, one of two specialized vessels in the Corps’ fleet without a private industry equivalent.

Congressman Harris secured specific language directing the Corps to utilize the $50 million in new funding to replace Dredge Currituck and ensure USACE can respond quickly to problem areas, preventing dangerous groundings, and keeping vital waterways open for business.

“For too long, critical dredging projects have been slowed due to the age and maintenance demands of Dredge Currituck. My language will ensure the prompt replacement of Dredge Currituck and deliver a long-term solution needed to sustain coastal economies up and down the East Coast,” added Harris.

The legislation also provides more than $375 million for coastal storm protection and beach management, supporting long-term shoreline resiliency and protecting communities against erosion and severe weather.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles