Intracoastal Waterway Crossroads dredging project on the way

September 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District is proposing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) dredging within the Okeechobee Waterway (OWW) and Intracoastal Waterway (IWW) from Jacksonville to Miami.

Photo courtesy of the Pacific Maritime Group

The proposed project known as the Crossroads is located in southeast Florida within the St. Lucie Inlet and part of the Indian River lagoon in Martin County, Florida. The project area is east of Lake Okeechobee and north of Miami.

The Corps recently conducted environmental assessment (EA) to analyze potential effects of maintenance dredging of the OWW Cut 1 and IWW Cuts 1 through 6 (“Crossroads”) and the placement of dredged material.

USACE determined that the EA’s Preferred Alternative (maintenance dredging of the OWW Cut 1 and IWW Cuts 1 through 6 with placement in dredged material management area (DMMA) MSA 5 and/or St. Lucie Impoundment Basin) would not cause significant adverse effects on the quality of the human environment; therefore, preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement is not required.

