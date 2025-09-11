Back to overview
Home Dredging Today New dredging simulators delivered in Rotterdam

New dredging simulators delivered in Rotterdam

Dredging
September 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Maritime education programs in the Netherlands have taken a significant step in modernizing hydraulic engineering education.

Photo courtesy of waterbouw.nl

Last week, September 4, five advanced dredging simulators were officially inaugurated at the Shipping and Transport College (STC) in Rotterdam.

Thanks to an investment from the O&O Fund Waterbouw and the commitment of the maritime education institutes, this represents a major step forward for vocational education and the future of the dredging industry.

“By investing together in education, innovation, and partnerships, we’re building a strong, agile hydraulic engineering sector. With these simulators, we’re bringing practical experience into the classroom. This way, we’re training students to become professionals who are ready for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Sven Tump, chairman of the STC.

André Kik of the CEDA (Central Dredging Association) commented: “These new simulators demonstrate what’s possible when education and businesses work together. Students experience real-world practical experience in a safe environment, while companies are assured of better-prepared professionals.”

The new simulators were developed by Dutch Dredging Simulators (DDS), a partnership between Controllab, DE Klop BV, and MSA-Service. They will be spread across several locations:

  • STC in Rotterdam receives three fixed and one mobile simulators.
  • Nova College will receive a permanent simulator, which can be used for education in IJmuiden and Beverwijk.
  • All other maritime training courses in the Netherlands can use the mobile simulator via STC.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles