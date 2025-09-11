Back to overview
Home Dredging Today San Clemente shoreline gets new sand

San Clemente shoreline gets new sand

Beach Nourishment
September 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) started placing sand along the San Clemente shoreline last week, as part of an emergency effort to protect the coastal rail corridor.

photo courtesy of Representative Mike Levin fb

In the following days, about 3,400 cubic yards of sand will be delivered to North Beach.

The quarter-mile stretch of sand is designed to reinforce the rail line while longer-term stabilization work continues.

Congressman Mike Levin said: “I’m really excited to be here with all of our local, county and state colleagues to celebrate the sand being placed here on the beach. This is part of a $100 million federal grant awarded in October 2024, and I give all the credit to OCTA for putting forward a strong, responsible project that will sustain our beaches and improve the quality of life for everyone living in South Orange County.”

photo courtesy of Representative Mike Levin fb

The initial placement marks the beginning of a larger plan that could eventually add up to 540,000 cubic yards of sand along the San Clemente coast, pending additional sand sourcing and state and federal permitting approvals.

The cost of the current effort is about $900,000.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles