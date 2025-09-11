Back to overview
USACE, guests from Embassy of the Netherlands in the US tour Poplar Island project

USACE, guests from Embassy of the Netherlands in the US tour Poplar Island project

Coastal Protection
September 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Baltimore District recently hosted guests from the Embassy of the Netherlands in the United States from across the infrastructure and water management disciplines for a tour of its Poplar Island project in the Chesapeake Bay off Maryland’s Talbot County.

photo courtesy of USACE

By beneficially re-using dredged material from the Port of Baltimore approach channels, Poplar Island restores a once-vanishing island ecosystem – and keeps this vital waterway open for business,” USACE said.

At completion, Poplar Island will be half upland and half wetlands.

Uplands will consist of forest, shrubs, meadows and freshwater ponds, all of which will support high quality habitat for a variety of wildlife species.

The wetlands, a combination of tidal low and high marshes, will provide habitat for a wide range of animals including, fish, shrimp, crabs, diamondback terrapins (Malaclemys terrapin), shorebirds, wading birds and mammals.

