USACE announces extension of Duval County Shore Protection Project through May 2040

Beach Nourishment
September 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, in partnership with the City of Jacksonville, has just announced the extension of the Duval County, FL Shore Protection Project through May 2040.

photo courtesy of USACE

This extension, made possible by Congressional action in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (Public Law 117-263), ensures continued federal participation in protecting approximately 10 miles of shoreline – including:

  • Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park,
  • Atlantic Beach,
  • Neptune Beach, and
  • Jacksonville Beach.

The project focuses on:

  • Minimizing impacts from coastal storms and sea level rise,
  • Providing economic benefits for local residents and visitors,
  • Preserving critical nesting habitat for sea turtles and shorebirds.

The next scheduled beach renourishment is planned for 2028 (subject to appropriations and coastal conditions).

The District is also prepared to expedite renourishment following major hurricane events that qualify for emergency assistance.

